Women's hockey Asian Champions Trophy - the previous final standings

By Tariq Ali



The seventh edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held in Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India from 27 October to 5 November, 2023.







In the seventh edition of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 the following teams are participating:

China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Thailand



Following are the final standings of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy of the previous years



The inaugural Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Busan, South Korea, 2010:

1 South Korea 2 Japan 3 India 4 China



The second edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Ordos, China, 2012:

1 South Korea 2 China 3 Japan 4 India



The third edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Kakamigahara, Japan, 2013:

1 Japan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 China



The fourth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Singapore, 2016::

1 India 2 China 3 Japan 4 South Korea Malaysia



The fifth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Donghae, South Korea, 2018:

1 South Korea 2 India 3 China 4 Malaysia 5 Japan.



The sixth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Donghae, South Korea, 2021:

1 Japan 2 South Korea 3 China 4 Thailand