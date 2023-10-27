 

 

 



Women's hockey Asian Champions Trophy - the previous final standings

By Tariq Ali

The seventh edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held in Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India from 27 October to 5 November, 2023.


In the seventh edition of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 the following teams are participating:
China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Thailand

Following are the final standings of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy of the previous years

The inaugural Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Busan, South Korea, 2010:
1 South Korea 2 Japan 3 India 4 China

The second edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Ordos, China, 2012:
1 South Korea 2 China 3 Japan 4 India

The third edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Kakamigahara, Japan, 2013:
1 Japan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 China

The fourth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Singapore, 2016::
1 India 2 China 3 Japan 4 South Korea Malaysia

The fifth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Donghae, South Korea, 2018:
1 South Korea 2 India 3 China 4 Malaysia 5 Japan.

The sixth edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Donghae, South Korea, 2021:
1 Japan 2 South Korea 3 China 4 Thailand