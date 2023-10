Preview: India gear up for the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, eyeing second title triumph on home turf

India will open their campaign against Thailand on 27th October







Ranchi: The highly anticipated Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is just around the corner, set to kick off on Friday, with thousands of eager hockey enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the thrilling moments of this 10-day extravaganza, scheduled to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, where the atmosphere is electric.