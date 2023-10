African teams are tough, warn SA hockey teams before Games qualifier

David Isaacson





Dayaan Cassiem in action against Korea in Potchefstroom in December last year. Image: Nathier Sulaiman/Gallo Images



Between them, the national men’s and women’s hockey teams have lost only once at an African Olympic qualifying tournament in the past 20 years, but both sides say they’re taking nothing for granted at the 2023 edition in Pretoria from Sunday.