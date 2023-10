USMNT Off to Strong Start at Pan American Games with Win Over Trinidad & Tobago





SANTIAGO, Chile – To open their Pan American Games Santiago 2023 journey, the No. 23 U.S. Men’s National Team faced a persistent No. 41 Trinidad and Tobago. After taking a 2-0 lead after the first quarter, the Wolves added four more in the second half for a commanding 6-1 victory.