Dominant Performance Gives USWNT Opening Win at Pan American Games





SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team put up a dominant scoring performance against No. 47 Trinidad and Tobago in their first game of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. Powered by hat tricks from both Sanne Caarls (Nieuw-Vennep, Netherlands) and Abigail Tamer (Dexter, Mich.), USA had nine different goal scorers on their way to a commanding 15-0 win.