Canberra crowd embrace the Chill to set Hockey One record

By Melanie Dinjaski





Canberra Chill players celebrate the winning goal. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong



Canberra is getting chilly in the best possible way.



A 2281-strong crowd at Lyneham set a Hockey One attendance record at the Canberra Chill men's and women's double-header on Saturday afternoon.