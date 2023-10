Captain Faris cleared to play in SoJC after injury scare

By Jugjet Singh





Skipper Faris Harizan during the match against New Zealand. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: A major scare unfolded in the national junior hockey camp when skipper Faris Harizan had to be stretchered off during the match against New Zealand on Friday, raising concerns that he might miss the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.