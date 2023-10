Faris double fails to stop Kiwis in opener

By K.M. BOOPATHY





Faris Harizan scored twice but New Zealand secured a 3-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match on Oct 27.



PETALING JAYA: Captain Faris Harizan’s double strike was in vain as Malaysia began their campaign in the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey event with a 2-3 defeat to New Zealand in Johor Baru on Friday (Oct 27).