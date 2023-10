Malaysia outshone New Zealand

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Alfarico Liau (left) fighting for the ball with New Zealand Rayan Parr in Taman Daya Stadium. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia had ample chances to beat New Zealand but some scrappy hockey overshadowed their brilliant moments as they went down 3-2 in the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium on Friday.