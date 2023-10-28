Indian Colts hold Pakistan to a thrilling 3-3 draw

Johor Bahru (Malaysia),: Defending Champions Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team came from behind twice after trailing by a goal to hold nemesis Pakistan to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling opening match here at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. It was goals by Amandeep Lakra (30'), Aditya Arjun Lalage (56') and Uttam Singh (59') that ensured India earned a point from the draw while Arbaz Ahmad (31', 58') and Abdul Shahid (49') scored for Pakistan.



