Sangita’s hat-trick guides India to 7-1 win over Thailand

Uthra Ganesan





India defeats Thailand 7-1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India was expected to romp home and the host duly obliged with a 7-1 win against Thailand in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the first ever international hockey action here on Friday.