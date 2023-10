India Women's Hockey Team defeats Thailand 7-1 in their Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 opener

Monika, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Lalremsiami scored goals for India







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion as they defeated Thailand 7-1 in their first game of the tournament in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday.