Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 - 28 October

Ranchi, Jharkhand (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



27 Oct 2023 16:00 JPN v MAS (One Pool) 3 - 0

27 Oct 2023 18:15 CHN v KOR (One Pool) 0 - 1

27 Oct 2023 20:30 IND v THA (One Pool) 7 - 1



28 Oct 2023 16:00 JPN v KOR (One Pool)

28 Oct 2023 18:15 THA v CHN (One Pool)

28 Oct 2023 20:30 IND v MAS (One Pool)



Pool standings



Live Scores





FIH Match Centre