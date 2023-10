ISUZU announces sponsorship of SA women’s hockey team in pursuit of Olympic dream





ISUZU Motors South Africa is pleased to announce its partnership with the South African Women’s Hockey Team as they gear up for the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 tournament. The highly anticipated tournament, which will be hosted in Pretoria from October 29th to November 5th, will serve as the African Olympic qualifying tournament, and the SA Women’s Hockey Team is determined to secure their place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.