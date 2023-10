Seven African Hockey Teams Eye Paris 2024 Qualifier in Pretoria from Sunday





South African Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach, Inky Zondo (left), with senior player Celia Seerane at the official pre “Hockey Road to Paris” tournament media conference held at the HPC University of Pretoria is Tshwane, South Africa on Thursday. Photo: BLD Communications



The Road to the Paris Olympics becomes clearer for African Hockey nations as the qualifier takes place at Pretoria University in Tshwane, South Africa from Sunday 29 October 2023 to Sunday 5 November 2023.