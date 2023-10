Canada defeats USA 2-1 in crucial group stage match

Gordon Johnston scores in 200th cap to give Canada the win







In a thrilling 49th parallel showdown at the Pan American Games, Canada’s Men’s National Team displayed sheer grit and determination as they rallied back from an early 1-0 deficit to secure a crucial 2-1 victory against the USA. The Red Caribou showcased their mettle and resilience on the field, clawing back from 1-0 and controlling the final three quarters of play.