Field Hockey Routs Colgate, 5-0, for Senior Day Victory





LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison field hockey team (8-8, 3-3 PL) completed an undefeated 2023 home schedule (7-0) by defeating the Colgate Raiders (3-13, 0-6 PL) 5-0 at Holmes Stadium on a balmy Saturday. Bucknell scored tallied goals in the first three periods to comfortably cruise to a victory. Lily Neilson scored twice and supplied an assist to senior Rachel Apa. Kira Leclercq added another goal, as did Mia Fields. The Bison already clinched the final tournament spot thanks to Lehigh's Friday night loss to Lafayette, but Bucknell enters the PL Championships with additional momentum. The Bison have made the Patriot League Tournament for the 16th consecutive season.



