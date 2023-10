Beekhuis Nets Buzzer Beater to Complete Undefeated Ivy Season





ITHACA, NY. – No. 9 Harvard Field hockey (13-3, 7-0 Ivy) won a thrilling game against Cornell to cap off an undefeated season in Ivy Play. Lara Beekhuis scored both goals for Harvard including a buzzer-beater to clinch sole possession of the 2023 Ivy Title. With the win, Harvard will host the inaugural Ivy Field Hockey Tournament next weekend at Berlyson Field