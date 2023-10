Peter Haberl joins Indian Women’s Hockey Team as Mental Conditioning Coach

Haberl joins the squad today at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023







New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday officially welcomed Mr. Peter Harberl as the Mental Conditioning Coach for the Indian Women's Hockey Team. During his tenure, Haberl, a licensed psychologist, who hails from Colorado Springs, USA, will work alongside the Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.