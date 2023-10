India beat Malaysia 3-1 to top Pool A table in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023

Aditya Lalage (28’), Amandeep Lakra (37’), and Rohit (54’) scored to secure the three points for India







Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Indian Colts registered a stunning 3-1 victory against hosts Malaysia in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after goals from Aditya Lalage (28’), Amandeep Lakra (37’) and Rohit (54’). Meanwhile, Suhaimi Irfan Shahmie (13') scored the lone goal for Malaysia. After this win, India sit on top of Pool B in the table.