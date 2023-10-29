India beats Malaysia 5-0, stays on top after two games

A brace from Vandana Katariya (7’, 21’) along with goals from Sangita Kumari (28’) and Lalremsiami (28’) gave India a 4-0 lead at half-time before Jyoti added one more in the second half.



Uthra Ganesan





India defeated Malaysia in its second match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Asian Hockey Federation



India put up a much better performance for a convincing 5-0 victory against Malaysia in its second outing at the Jharkand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Saturday.



