India Women's Hockey Team defeats Malaysia 5-0; registers second consecutive victory in Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Jyoti scored goals for India







Ranchi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered their second consecutive victory at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 campaign in a high scoring encounter on Saturday. Team India defeated Malaysia 5-0 in their second game of the tournament. Vandana Katariya (7’, 21’), Sangita Kumari (28’), Lalremsiami (28’), and Jyoti (38’) were the goalscorers for India.