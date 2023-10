Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023: India and Japan Secure Consecutive Wins, China Opens Its Account





Ranchi: The Indian women's hockey team continued their excellent performance at the Marang Gomke Jaypal Singh Munda AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here on Saturday, securing their consecutive second victory at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. The host team, India, defeated Thailand 7-1 in their first match and then emerged victorious against Malaysia with a scoreline of 5-0 in their second match.