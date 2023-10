Hosts, Chile defeat Canada in sold out prime-time matchup

Chile takes down Canada 2-0 in front of sold out Santiago crowd





Photo Yan Huckendubler



In an electrifying showdown at the 2023 Pan American Games, the Women’s National Team faced off against a spirited Chilean side in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd in Santiago. The match had all the intensity and drama one could hope for in a critical group stage tilt. The horns, the chants, the cheering, the flag waving; the crowd noise was deafening at field-level.