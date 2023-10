Chile dazzle home crowd with win over Canada as Cuba, Mexico draw in Pool B play





Day 4 of the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile featured two tightly contested matches in women’s Pool B play. Despite dominating the play Mexico trailed by a goal before tying Cuba and hanging for the 1-1 draw. A jam-packed Estadio National roared on the Diablas who scored two goals late in the third quarter to beat Canada 2-0.