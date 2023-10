Granatto superb as Argentina take out USA, Uruguay blast past TTO





Day 4 of the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile opened with Pool A play and Uruguay settling on a comfortable 11-0 score line over Trinidad and Tobago, while Argentina scored five unanswered goals to win 5-1 over the USA. Pool A is shaping up with the Leonas on top with six points, while Uruguay and Argentina will do battle to make the cross-over matches.