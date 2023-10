Hockey One enjoys record crowds – Can we beat it this week?





It has been a terrific start to the 2023 JDH Hockey One season with bumper crowds attending matches across the country and enjoying some thrilling hockey action. Last weekend our NSW Pride men’s and women’s team journeyed to the nation’s capital to take on Canberra Chill in front of a parochial crowd of over 2,000 territorians. This attendance figure surpassed the Brisbane Blaze versus NSW Pride number of 1,700 only a few short weeks ago.