The Oranje-Rood Embarrass Rotterdam in a Goal-rich Top Match



Thibeau Stockbroekx and Sam Lane. Photo: Bart Scheulderman



Rotterdam was put on display by Oranje-Rood on Sunday. In the top match in Eindhoven it was no less than 6-3 for the home team. At halftime it was already 4-1 for the hosts, who used their chances very effectively. For Rotterdam it was the third loss in a row after previous defeats against Kampong and Pinoké.