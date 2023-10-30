One month to go: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team’s preparations in full swing for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be held from 29th November to 10th December 2023







New Delhi: With just a month to go for the eagerly-anticipated FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, preparations are up and running for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as they aim to lift the prestigious trophy. The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will be held in Santiago, Chile, from 29th November to 10th December 2023. A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.



