Is Pakistan's hockey revival on the cards?

By Jugjet Singh





Pakistan (in white) and New Zealand in action in Saturday’s SoJC Group A match in Johor Baru. - Pic courtesy from AHF



JOHOR BARU: The Pakistan junior team, often overshadowed by their arch-rivals India in recent times, are captivating fans with their exciting brand of hockey at the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC).