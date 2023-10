India looks to avenge Asian Games loss to China in Women’s Champions Trophy 2023

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: It will not just be a grudge match but also a chance for India to reassert its status as the top-ranked side in the competition.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian women’s hockey players in action during the Asian Championship Trophy match. | Photo Credit: PTI)



The Indian women’s hockey team has had little trouble at the Asian Champions Trophy here so far but the real challenge will begin on Monday when it takes on recently-crowned Asian Games champion China.