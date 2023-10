USWNT Defeated by Argentina in Second Pool Match of Pan American Games





SANTIAGO, Chile – At a packed Centre Deportivo de Hockey Césped, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team knew they were up against a tough opponent in No. 3 Argentina in their second pool game of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. USA got on the board first but the Las Leonas responded with five unanswered for a final of 1-5.