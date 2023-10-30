Tomas Domene achieved a landmark

By Tariq Ali



Argentina defeated Peru by a massive margin 22-0 in the men's hockey event in the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, during the course of the match Tomas Domene of Argentina achieved a significant distinction by scoring 8 goals in the match.







Following is the list of players who scored 8 or more goals in a match in international men's hockey:



In Pan American Games:

10 goals - Kwandwane Browne - Trinidad and Tobago 22-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

9 goals - Jorge Lombi - Argentina 30-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo 2003

9 goals - Felipe Montego - Chile 25-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

8 goals - Francisco Montego - Chile 25-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

8 goals - Patrick Harris - United States - 23-0 Dominican Dominican, Santo Domingo, 2003

8 goals - Tomos Domene - Argentina 22-0 Peru, Santiago, 2023



In Pan American Cup:

10 goals - Jorge Lombi - Argentina 16-0 Venezuela, London, Canada, 2004



In Pan American Qualifiers:

8 goals - Yoando Blanco - Cuba 22-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003



In South American Championship:

8 goals - Cristian Vargas - Venezuela 20-0 Ecuador, Chiclayo, 2015



In All Africa Games (Olympic Qualifiers)

8 goals - Branden Panther - South Africa 30-0 Botswana, Johannesburg, 2015

8 goals - Johney Bristo - Ghana 27-0 Botswana, Johannesburg, 2015

8 goals - Mahmoud Mamdouh - Egypt 22-0 Tanzania, Johannesburg, 2015



Oceania Cup:

11 goals - Simon Child - New Zealand 39-0 Papua New Guinea, Buderim, 2007

8 goals - Phillip Burrows - New Zealand 39-0 Papua New Guinea, Buderim, 2007

8 goals - Jamie Dwyer - Australia 35-0 Papua New Guinea, Buderim, 2007

8 goals - Leevan Dutta - Fiji 20-0 Samoa, Stratford, 2015



Olympic Games

10 goals - Roop Singh - India 24-1 United States, Los Angeles, 1932

8 goals - Dhayan Chand - India 24-1 United States, Los Angeles, 1932

8 goals - Stanley Shoveller - Great Britain 12-1 Belgium, Antwerp, 1920

8 goals - Aziz Malik - Pakistan 9-0 Denmark, London, 1948

8 goals - Pol Amat - Spain 11-0 Cuba, Moscow, 1980



Asian Games Qualifiers:

8 goals - Thanop Kampanthong - Thailand 23-0 Afghanistan, Muscat, 2018



EuroHockey Championships Qualifiers

8 goals - Simon Organ - Wales 21-0 Bulgaria, Prague, 1998

8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland 23-0 Serbia, Skierniewice, 2023



South Asian Federation (SAF) Games:

8 goals - Kamran Ashraf - Pakistan 22-0 Nepal, Madras, 1995



South East Asian (SEA) Games:

10 goals - Alfina Muhammad - Indonesia 20-0 Philipines, Phnom Penh, 2023



Test Match:

9 goals - Douglas Folder - Australia 22-0 Taiwan, Jakarta, 1975