Red Caribou clinch semifinal spot with convincing win

Morning 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago gives Canada the Pool B victory





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



In a picturesque morning setting at the Pan American Games, the Canadian Men’s National Team delivered a decisive 4-0 performance against Trinidad and Tobago in their final group stage match. With their eyes set on claiming the top spot in the group, the Canadians did what they had to do on the field and secured a convincing victory.