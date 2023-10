United States and hosts, Chile move on to men’s semifinals





On the final day of men’s pool play at the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, the United States came out with a 5-1 win thanks to four goals from penalty corner ace Aki Kaeppeler. Chile took down Mexico 5-0 to also secure second spot out of Pool A. The wins seed USA and Chile in second place of their pools, setting up a semifinal battle between Canada and Chile and then Argentina and USA.