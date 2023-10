Group leaders look clearer as Argentina, Canada close out pool play with shutout wins





On the final day of men’s pool play at the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile it was Canada and Argentina who close out their respective pools with shutout wins to secure the top of their pools. For Pool B, Canada took down Trinidad and Tobago 4-0, while in Pool A, Argentina put up a whopping 22-0 over Peru thanks to eight goals from forward Tomas Domene.