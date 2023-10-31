India storm into Semis with a stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team remained on course to defend their title with a stunning 6-2 triumph over New Zealand that put them in the Semi-Finals of 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 here on Monday. Amandeep Lakra (2’, 7’, 35’), Arun Sahani (12’, 53’) and Poovanna Chandura Boby (52’) got on the scoresheet for India, while Luke Aldred (29’, 60’) scored a brace for New Zealand.



