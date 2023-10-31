Power play saves the day for Germany in SoJC

By Jugjet Singh





Playing at the Taman Daya Stadium, Australia were clinical in their approach and outclassed Germany in every department for three quarters, but the Germans did not roll back and concede defeat. PIC COURTESY OF AHF



JOHOR BARU: Malaysian fans watched a preview of Australian and German mastery before the December Junior World Cup, which saw a comeback as well as a scuffle and power play at the end game before the match ended 2-2 in Group A of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) on Monday.



