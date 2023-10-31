Vandana Katariya: Taunted and told not to play, hockey trailblazer set to become first Indian woman to play 300 international games

On Tuesday, Vandana will reach a milestone that no other woman player in the country has achieved before — make 300 international appearances.



Written by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Vandana Katariya will take the field against Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday. (Courtesy Hockey India)



Growing up in Haridwar, Vandana Katariya was mocked for playing hockey. When she ignored the noise around her, broke stereotypes and became a trailblazer in the sport of her choice, she was subjected to casteist slurs.



