In a spectacular game India emerges winner over China 2-1





It was supposed to be the best contest of the tournament, and it veritably turned out to be so. Host India and the reigning Asian Champions China dished out an exciting stuff at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh hockey stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Day 3 of the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy, and thankfully crowd favourite India emerged victor (2-1).