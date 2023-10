Indian Women's Hockey Team defeats China 2-1 in a thrilling contest at Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Deepika and Salima Tete scored a goal each for the Indian team







Ranchi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered a thrilling 2-1 victory in their third match of the ongoing Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Deepika (15’) and Salima Tete (26’) netted a goal each for India, while China's lone goal came from Jiaqi Zhong (41').