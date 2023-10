Speedy Tigresses hold fancied Korea to a draw in Ranchi

By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (right, in yellow) scores against South Korea in a women’s Asian Champions Trophy match in Ranchi, India today. PIC COURTESY OF AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team secured an unexpected 1-1 draw against Asian Games runners-up South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, India, today.