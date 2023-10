Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023: India and Japan Secure Hat-trick of Victories, Malaysia Holds Korea to a Draw





Ranchi: The women's hockey teams of India and Japan recorded their third consecutive victories here at the Marang Gomke Jai Pal Singh Munda AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in the ongoing Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 on Monday. India defeated China 2-1, while Japan beat Thailand 4-0. In another match, Malaysia held Korea to a 1-1 draw.