SA Secure Semi-Final Berth for the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024



South Africa’s Onthatile Zulu was in the thick of most of South Africa’s attacking moves against Nigeria on Monday evening, with the host team winning 4-0 to qualify for the African Hockey Road To Paris semi-finals at the University of Pretoria in Tshwane on Monday, 30 October, 2023. Photo: ES MEDIA



South Africa won their second African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 Qualifier tie against Nigeria 4-0 in inclement conditions on Monday evening, and had to put in a big effort to maintain their Group A leader position at the Olympic qualifier tournament, at the Tuks Hockey Astro in Pretoria, Tshwane, South Africa, on Monday, 31 October, 2023.



