SA Secure Semi-Final Berth for the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024

South Africa won their second African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 Qualifier tie against Nigeria 4-0 in inclement conditions on Monday evening, and had to put in a big effort to maintain their Group A leader position at the Olympic qualifier tournament, at the Tuks Hockey Astro in Pretoria, Tshwane, South Africa, on Monday, 31 October, 2023.