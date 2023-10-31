Argentina men's and women's teams displayed high scores

By Tariq Ali



Both men's and women's hockey teams of Argentina scored more than 20 goals in their matches in the XIX Pan American Games 2023, Santiago, Chile.







Argentina men's hockey team defeated Peru by 22 - 0 in the last Pool A match of the event.



Following is the list of the highest scores of the match in the Men's Hockey in the Pan American Games:

Argentina 30-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

Chile 25-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

United States 23-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

Trinidad and Tobago 22-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

Argentina 22-0 Peru, Santiago, 2023



Argentina women's hockey team defeated Trinidad and Tobago by a massive margin of 21 - 0 in the last Pool A match of the event



Following is the list of the highest scores of the match in the Women's Hockey in the Pan American Games

Argentina 25-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

Argentina 21-0 Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, 2007

Argentina 21-0 Peru, Lima, 2019

Argentina 21-0 Trinidad and Tobago, Santiago, 2023

Chile 20-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003



Argentina women's hockey team defeated Trinidad and Tobago by 21-0 during the course of the match Agustina Gorzelany scored 6 goals.



Following is the list of players who scored 6 or more goals in a match in the Women's Hockey in the Pan American Games:

7 goals - Deniela Infante - Chile 20-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

6 goals - Alegandra Gulla - Argentina 25-0 Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, 2003

6 goals - Soledad Garcia - Argentina 13-1 Chile, Santo Domingo, 2003

6 goals - Agustina Gorzelany - Argentina 21-0 Trinidad and Tobago, Santiago, 2023