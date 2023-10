USMNT Top Brazil to Finish Second in Pool B at Pan American Games





SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 23 U.S. Men’s National Team faced No. 35 Brazil in their final pool game of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. USA jumped to an early 2-0 first quarter lead and added another two in the second. The Wolves sealed it with one more in the third on their way to a 5-1 win.