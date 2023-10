USA and Chile lock in for semifinals despite gritty final pool play games





It wasn’t easy but the job was done and the USA advance to the semifinals after a 3-0 win over Uruguay to top Pool A, while Chile edged a spirited Cuba side 2-0 to top Pool B on Day 6 of the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The USA will face Chile in their cross-over match up for a spot in the finals.