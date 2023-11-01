Watch.Hockey launches “FIH+”: One pass to watch all top international hockey events globally!





The FIH and NAGRA KUDELSKI are announcing the launch of a new era in Watch.Hockey with the lifting of geo-blocking* and an FIH+ pass, which includes a swathe of international hockey tournaments including the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 5 and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The new Watch.Hockey App and Web are the place for all hockey enthusiasts to be able to fully immerse themselves in international tournaments. With the start of Pro League 5 and the Junior and Women’s World Cups in November-December 2023, Watch.Hockey kicks off the FIH+ pass sales this October. Additionally, there will be ad-hoc Continental and National events popping up in the calendar throughout the year.