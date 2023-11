No. 5 Field Hockey Heads to Big Ten Tournament

No. 2 Seed Scarlet Knights Face No. 16 Michigan Thursday in Quarterfinals







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The postseason begins for Rutgers' field hockey. Rutgers (15-2, 6-2 Big Ten) finished in second place in the Big Ten and the team is heading to Ann Arbor for the Big Ten Tournament this week, hosted by the University of Michigan.