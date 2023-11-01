Field Hockey looks to stay on top as the postseason begins

Northwestern’s upperclassmen lead the Wildcats to dominate the Big Ten this year
By Eliza Larson
For the first time since 1994, Northwestern field hockey is the outright Big Ten regular season champion after a dominant 5-1 defeat of No. 7 Maryland. Goals came from five different players, including Peyton Halsey, Ilse Tromp and Alia Marshall (pictured). Photo by Ryan Kuttler
After Northwestern field hockey beat Rutgers to clinch a share of the Big Ten conference title, head coach Tracey Fuchs said this, “‘Cats don’t like to share.”